Cynthia Bailey Savage, of Andover Township, died Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Newton Medical Center after a four-year battle with cancer. She was 68 years old.

Cynthia was born and raised in San Francisco, California to the late Gilbert and Barbara (Kenney) Naumann. She moved to New Jersey in her teens and graduated from Kinnelon High School. Cynthia worked for Selective Insurance Company as a Personal Lines Underwriting Supervisor, holding various other positions within the company prior to her retirement in 2003. She also held other positions at Reliance, Robert Plan, and worked directly for the Commissioner at JUA. She was a member of Good Shepherd R.C. Church in Andover Borough for many years.

Cynthia is survived by her husband of 18 years, Michael Savage; her son, Ryan Bailey; her daughter, Monica (Bailey) Champignon, husband, Dan, and their son Tristan; her granddaughter, Jocelyn; her brothers, Gregory and Kenneth Naumann and many other loving friends and relatives.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St. Newton, N.J. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Good Shepherd R.C. Church, 48 Tranquility Rd. Andover Boro, N.J., interment will follow in Good Shepherd R.C. Cemetery Columbarium.

Memorial donations may be made in Cynthia’s memory to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta, Ave, Newton, N.J. 07860. Online condolences may be offered at smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.