Daniel “Danny” Cohen, 54, of Vernon died Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Morristown Medical Center. Danny was born in Belleville, New Jersey and was a long time resident of Sussex County. He was self-employed as an Automotive Electronics Installer. Danny was always joking and laughing and had a great smile. He taught himself to play guitar and loved playing to relax. Danny was generous and would always lend a helping hand no matter where or when. He also loved to cook! Danny is survived by his mother, Sandra (Kellerher) Scabet and husband, James, of Felton, DE, his siblings, Joshua Cohen and Mishell Cohen; and his father, Edward Cohen of Vernon, NJ.

Visitation was held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 19, 2021, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, Newton, NJ, with funeral services at 7 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Daniel’s memory to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.