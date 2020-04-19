David Musto of Montague, N.J., passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. He was 65.

Born to Charles and Theresa Musto, David grew up in Orange and West Orange, N.J., and moved to Sussex County in 1978. He had been employed as a dental technician for Hafner Labratories in Stanhope for over 40 years before his retirement.

David had been an active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Dingmans Ferry, Pa. He enjoyed fishing, hiking, and watching Giants football. But, most of all, he cherished the time he spent with his family and friends.

David is survived by his wife of 45 years, Linda Musto; son, Christopher Musto and his companion, Jane Garrett, of Raleigh, N.C.; daughter, Melissa Cordaro and her husband, Keith, of Vernon, N.J.; mother, Theresa Musto of Pitman; brother, Richard Musto and his wife, Robyn, of Pitman; grandchildren, Brooke and Landon; and many nieces and nephews.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, Sussex, N.J. A memorial service will be held in the near future.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 103 Delaware Crest Drive, Dingmans Ferry, PA 18328.

Check the Pinkel Funeral Home website for updates (pinkelfuneralhome.com).