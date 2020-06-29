Deborah E. Dehardt (nee Hopper) of Vernon, N.J., passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice in Fredon, N.J. She was 71.

She was born Sept. 5, 1948, in Hackensack, N.J., to Edward and Helen Mae Hopper and grew up in Rochelle Park, N.J.

Debbie was a candy striper at Hackensack Hospital throughout high school, during which time she established her love for nursing. Upon her graduation from Hackensack High School in 1966, she attended the Hackensack Hospital School of Nursing on a full scholarship, graduating in 1969. Debbie married Karl Dehardt in February 1973 in Maywood. She was an RN at Hackensack Hospital for eight years but spent the latter part of her nursing career at Newton Memorial Hospital before retiring in 2007.

She lived for her family, treasured her friends, and will be deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved her.

Deborah is survived by her loving husband, Karl; daughters, Kristen Callahan and husband, Keith, and Katy Strehle and husband, Richard; son, David Dehardt and wife, Elizabeth; and grandchildren, Kelsey and Kaden Callahan.

A celebration of life event will be planned for a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ, 07860.

Funeral arrangements were made by Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, Vernon, N.J.