Diana M. Nutter of Vernon, N.J., passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, at her residence. She was 34.

Born in Warwick, N.Y., Diana had lived in Sussex County all of her life. She graduated from Vernon Township High School and had served in the U.S. Army.

She is survived by her son, Owen Scott Torppey; mother, Linda M. Kelly of Vernon; brothers, Michael Kelly, Donald Nutter, Robert Nutter, and Johnathan Kelly of Vernon; and sister, Patricia Kelly of Warwick, N.Y.

Diana was predeceased by her father, Robert L. Nutter.

A memorial service was scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex, N.J. Friends may pay their respects to the family prior to the funeral service from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to government restrictions, a maximum of 100 attendees wearing masks will be permitted into the funeral home building.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to help defray the funeral expenses. A gofundme.com page “In Memory of Diana Nutter” has been set up.