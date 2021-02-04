Dolores M. Cronen passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Merry Heart Assisted Living in Succasunna, N.J. She was 92.

Born in Newark, N.J., to the late late Joseph and Elizabeth Clark, Dolores went to Catholic schools and graduated from Our Lady of the Valley High School in Orange. She met the love of her life, Bob Cronen, at a family wedding and they married on Jan. 26, 1953.

She loved being surrounded by her family and was very devoted to them. Dolores and Bob spent many fun-filled years at Lake Wallkill in Sussex, N.J., where she was very active in the Ladies of the Lake, often planning activities for the annual Regatta. She enjoyed the weekly card parties, beach time and craft lessons with her dear friends. Dolores and Bob also spent many happy years in Estero, Fla., in their retirement.

Dolores was most proud of her Irish heritage and was a very devout Catholic. Dolores and Bob enjoyed traveling together and made a memorable trip to Ireland where Dolores truly felt like she was home. She served as a Eucharistic minister at St. Monica’s Roman Catholic Church in Sussex, N.J., for many years and then continued her service at Our Lady of Light Catholic Church in Fort Myers, Fla.

She was predeceased by her husband, Robert J.; and her son, Daniel Cronen.

Dolores is survived by her daughters, Patricia Pollin (Stew) of Ledyard, Conn., and Kathleen Jaekle (Rick) of Hudson, Ohio; sons, Robert J. Jr. (Maria) of Dover, N.J., and Kevin Cronen of the Lake Wallkill section of Vernon, N.J.; 12 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to express deep gratitude to anyone who played a role in Dolores’ life and to those at Merry Heart who cared for her in her final days.

A funeral Mass was held at St. Monica’s Roman Catholic Church on Jan. 22. Memorial donations may be made to Lake Wallkill Community, 5 Lakeside Drive, Sussex, NJ 07461 .

Arrangements were made by Pinkel Funeral Home in Sussex, N.J.