Dolores Mary Antoniewicz

Dolores Mary (O’Dowd) Antoniewicz died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, September 12, 2021. Mary, as she was known to most of her friends and family, was 91.

She held both a Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in education and served more than 30 years as an elementary school teacher. She retired from the East Brunswick Public School system as a Reading Specialist and moved to the Conashaugh Lakes Community in Dingman Township, PA.

Upon Mary’s graduation from High School an anonymous donor provided a scholarship for her to attend Montclair State College. Never forgetting this kindness, she has created an ongoing number of full scholarships for students from her hometown of Elizabeth, NJ, who seek to become teachers. Thus far, there are five students benefiting from this fund with the first to graduate this coming year.

She was preceded in death by her husband Frank Antoniewicz, a World War II veteran who was also a teacher in East Brunswick. She leaves behind a large number of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

A Mass to celebrate her life will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Roman Catholic Church, Milford, Pa., on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at 10 a.m. Cremation took place at MacLennan Hall Crematorium in Milford Township, Pa., and final interment will be with her beloved husband in Fort Mott Veteran’s Cemetery in Pennsville, N.J.