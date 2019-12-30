Donald Clyde Farber, 73 years old, died at Newton Medical Center on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. Born to Clyde and Julia Farber in Franklin, N.J., he has been a resident of Dingman’s Ferry, Pa., for many years.

Donald served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War then worked as a delivery driver for Region Oil in Franklin, N.J., before retiring. He was a member of the Tri-State Rod and Gun Club, enjoyed driving tractors and motorcycles and bowling in his bowling league.

Donald is predeceased by a brother, Frank Farber and a step-daughter, Mary Recchio and is the devoted father of Donald Farber and his significant other, Christine Stires of Hamburg, N.J., Darren J. Farber and his significant other, Valerie Johnson of Marion, KS, Tim Farber and his wife, Kristen of Wantage Twp., N.J., Nichole Douma and her husband, Scott of Bushkill, Pa and Jamie Farber and her Fiancee, Nick Dellavecchia of Dingman’s Ferry, Pa. Loving grandfather of Joshua, McKaden, Shane, Paige, Scott, Nicholas, Krystal, Megan and Adam. Great grandfather of Lena. Step father of Philip Recchio and his wife, Kathy of Wantage Township, N.J., Tammy Griffith and her husband, Chris of Sumter, S.C., and Amanda Costa of Green Cove, Fla. Dear brother of Wayne Farber and his wife, Carolyn of Franklin, N.J.

The family will receive their friends at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, N.J., on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. United States Army Flag Presentation Service will follow at 8 p.m. Cremation is private. Information and condolences can be found at fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.