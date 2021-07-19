Donald H. Scudder passed away peacefully on Friday, July 16, 2021 at Lehigh Valley Hospice in East Stroudsburg, PA. He was 88. Born and raised in Dover, he lived in Succasunna and Hopatcong moving to East Stroudsburg, PA in 1995.

Mr. Scudder was a Supervisor with Mennen Co. in Morristown for 38 years. He worked at Odd Lot in East Stroudsburg for many years, retiring in 2018. He loved his automobiles, country music, Western movies, and above all he enjoyed keeping busy and was always on the move.

He was predeceased by his wife, Ann Scudder in 2010, and his sister, Janet Jarvis. He is survived by his daughter, Pamela Gabrielson and husband Gary of Stanhope; his son, Donald Scudder and his fiancee Annmarie Mason of Scotch Plains; his sister Gloria McVeigh; granddaughter: Angie Riesenfeld and her husband Pete, grandson, Danny Scudder; and granddaughter, Laura Gabrielson and her significant other Charles Weber; and his great-grandchildren: Samuel, Hannah, Michael and Gabriel; and several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, July 21 from 11AM - 1PM at Morgan Funeral Home, 31 Main St., Netcong. A funeral service will immediate follow at 1PM at the funeral home. Interment at Stanhope Union Cemetery.