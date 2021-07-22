Donald R. Meyer, age 59, passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina .Born in Warwick, New York to the late Donald and Carol “Casey” (Czajkowski) Meyer, Donnie had lived in West Milford before moving to Franklin in 1971 and then to Wantage in 1979. He lived in Sussex County until recently moving to Sanford, North Carolina, over a year ago. He loved music and liked to listen to the blues. Donnie enjoyed fishing and drinking beers with his buddies and tinkering with small engines. He also had a fascination with classic cars and often attended car shows. Most will remember him biking or hiking to work every morning and for ALWAYS being late to everything.

Besides his parents, Donnie was predeceased by his sister, Debora L. Gonnoud in 2014. He is survived by his daughter, Molly; his son, Dakota; his brother, Stephen A. Meyer of Wantage; and his two sisters, Penny A. Meyer-Oldson of Kansas City, Missouri and Wendy Sue Meyer-Patrowicz of Sanford, North Carolina. Memorial services will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Saturday an hour prior to the funeral from 11 a.m. to 12 noon at the funeral home. Interment will be held privately at Fairview Cemetery in Wantage. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donations in Donald R. Meyer’s memory to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451.

