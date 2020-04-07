Donald R. Wehr

Donald (“Donny”) R. Wehr passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at the age of 57.

Born in Passaic, N.J., he graduated from Clifton High School and joined the US Marine Corp after graduation. He worked as a pressmen as a teenager for his father’s printing company and continued his career as a pressmen after completing the military. He previously owned Aldin Printing and Apples-N-Bananus Child Care Center.

Donald use to say he was “tougher than Frank Perdue and that a Marine never gives up.” Truth to his words he fought a valiant fight to live, but succumb to the secondary effects of the pandemic virus covid19. In life, Donald had a tough exterior physical presence however, he had a heart of gold. He lived his life giving all he can for his family and friends and helping anyone that needed his help to a fault. There were many times he gave more than he could afford and was left without.

His family was his world and he enjoyed spending time with them. His children, daughter Nicole and sons Donald and Michael were the light and love of his life. His wife Gita was his greatest supporter and protector. His family, friends, his Broheem John and John’s family he loved fiercely and all were very important to him. Many of his friends were lifelong friends from childhood and school. Friends he met throughout his lifetime stayed in his life, he cherished their friendships and loved them with all his heart. He would say his life would not be complete without all these characters in it. He made friends easily wherever he went. He had the ability to light up a room whenever he entered it. You can smell him from across the room because of his love for cologne. He had a passion for telling stories and boy, could he tell and retell a good story! Everything he did was from the heart.

He leaves behind many people who will miss his smiling blue eyes and face. He unfortunately did not live long enough to walk his daughter Nicole down the aisle which he had hoped to do this year. He couldn’t have been prouder of his sons Donald and Michael for the men they have grown to be.

Donald is survived by his wife Gita of 18 years, his children Nicole, Donald and Michael. His mother Stephanie, sisters, Jody, Kim, Stephanie and brother Leighton and many nieces and nephews. His best friends John, Ray and his many other loving friends. Alice mother of Nicole and Audra mother of Donald and Michael. Donald is preceded in death by his father Donald C. Wehr.

Arrangements are entrusted under Goble Funeral Home 22 Main St., Sparta, N.J. 07871. A memorial service will be held at a later date.