Dorothy May Drew (nee Romaine), of Franklin, N.J., passed away peacefully at Milford Manor Nursing Home in West Milford, N.J. on Monday, March 30, 2020. She was 100.

Born in Pompton Lakes, N.J., she had lived in Bloomingdale, N.J. before moving to Franklin, N.J. 46 years ago.

Dorothy was a dedicated homemaker tending to her family and took great joy in family dinners, reading, baking and cooking.

Dorothy is predeceased by her husband, David A. Drew, Sr .(1988), 2 brothers, David and Frank Romaine and 2 sisters, Florence and Edna. Dorothy is the devoted mother of Clara Weatherwalks and her husband, Lee of Bloomingdale, N.J., David A. Drew, Jr. and his wife, Kathie of Hamburg, N.J. and Frank Drew and his wife, Sandy of Danville, PA. Loving grandmother of Cheryl Gentiles of Bloomingdale, N.J., Dawn Compton of Gansevoort, N.Y., Heather Drew of Newton, N.J., Holly Drew of Towaco, N.J., Adam Drew of Secaucus, N.J. and Casey Boone of Danville, PA.. Cherished by 8 great grandchildren, 6 great great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Due to government restrictions, there will be private visitation with burial at North Hardyston Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, N.J.. Memorial gifts to the First Presbyterian Church of Franklin Memorial Endowment Fund, 11-13 Main Street, Franklin, N.J. 07416 would be appreciated.