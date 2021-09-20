Douglas Frederick Pospisil, 63 years old, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Hackensack Medical Center after a short illness. Born to Robert Pospisil, Sr. and Florence in New York City, NY, he had lived in Independence, NJ, for 20 years before moving to Hardyston Twp., NJ recently. Douglas worked as customer service for Command Financial in New York City for many years retiring in November of 2020. He had a love for collectibles especially watches, baseball cards and Hess trucks.

Douglas is predeceased by a brother, Robert Pospisil, Jr. and is the beloved husband for 22 years of Mary Pospisil (nee Cooney) of Hardyston Twp., NJ. Dear brother of David Pospisil and his wife, Lucy of Spring Hill, FL. Brother in law of Joseph Cooney, III and his wife, Claire of Freehold, NJ, Timothy Cooney and his wife, Cynthia of Sparta, NJ and Kathleen Cammarata and her husband, Christopher of Long Valley, NJ. Cherished uncle of Lyndsey, Danielle, David, Shanna, Alyssa, Timothy, Jr., Andrea, Brian, Morgan, Landry and Bryce. Grand uncle of Riley. Missed by his goldendoodle, Molly.

The family will receive their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, NJ on Sunday, September 19, 2021 from 2 – 5:30 p.m. Funeral service to follow at 5:30 p.m. Cremation will be private. Repast will be private for the immediate family only. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers to Skylands Sanctuary and Animal Rescue, 50 Compton Road, Wantage, NJ 07461 (in memo on check please add in memory of Douglas Pospisil) would be greatly appreciated.