Edith D. Grieve of Matamoras, Pa., Brant Lake, N.Y., and formerly of Waldwick, N.J., passed away May 5, 2020, at the Twin Cedars Senior Living Facility in Shohola, Pa. She was 88

Edith was born on July 9, 1931, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. She retired as a nursery school teacher in Fairlawn, N.J.

Edith was a member of the Hope Free Evangelical Church in Matamoras. Her late husband, Robert C. Grieve, was the pastor of the church. In her earlier years, along with her husband, they were very active with the Waldwick Volunteer Ambulance Corps. They also were members of the Emergency Volunteer Program at Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, N.J.

Edith was a little lady with a huge heart. There wasn't anyone that met Edith that didn't love her, and if you were welcomed into the "family," you could be sure you were there forever! She loved puppy dogs and birds and all animals big and small, and she loved nature. She loved streams and mountains and walks in the woods and nature in general. She marvelled at all things natural. She loved to go for a walk right after a snowstorm.

She loved her family dearly but most of all, she loved her Lord and now she is in his presence.E

Edith was pre-deceased by her husband, Pastor Robert C. Grieve.

She is survived by her daughters, Betty Grieve of Brant Lake, N.Y., and Sharon Corris and her husband, Joe, of Vernon, N.Y.; son, Rob Grieve, and his wife, Carol, of Sedalia, Colo.; her beloved grandchildren, Gabby and Greg; and two very special friends, Robert Christensen of Shohola and Angela Perez of Waldwick, N. J.

Private interment took place at Pine Hill Cemetery, Sparrowbush, N.Y. Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, Port Jervis, N.Y.