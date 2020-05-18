Edna M. Gould of Sussex, N.J., passed away at Newton Medical Center on Sunday, May 10, 2020. She was 59.

Born in Sussex to the late Warren and Sadie (Sisco) Repsher, Edna had lived in the Sussex-Wantage area all of her life.

Edna is survived by her husband of 40 years, Charles L. Gould Sr.; sons, Charles L. Gould Jr. of Sussex, Michael Gould and his wife, Theresa, of Wantage, and Brian Gould and his wife, Erica, of Sussex; daughters, Edna Haggerty and her husband, Anthony, of Port Jervis, N.Y., and Dawn VanderVeer and her husband, Raymond, of Port Jervis; step-daughter, Melanie Hardick of Bella, Pa.; sisters, Betty Kalthoff of Carryton, Tenn., Mary Van Orden of Sussex, and Patricia Repsher of Oxford, N.J.; stepbrothers, Theodore and Daniel Stevenfield, both of Wantage, and William Stevenfield of Budd Lake, N.J.; stepsister, Kelly Reed-Stevenfield of Mobile, Ala.; 19 grandchildren; one great-grandson, and one great-grandson expected in August; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Connie Repsher on March 30, 2020, and Harriet “Cookie” Guest on Sept. 21, 2008; and stepsister, Judith Smith on Dec. 1, 2012.

Due to government health restrictions, private cremations services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, Sussex. The family will hold a celebration of life for extended family and friends in the near future. Check the funeral home website for updated service details: pinkelfuneralhome.com.