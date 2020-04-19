Eileen Storms Conway Marcrander of Hardyston, N.J., passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the Homestead Rehab and Healthcare Center after a long illness. She was 93.

Born in Paterson, N.J., to the late Irving and Anna Storms, Eileen was a longtime resident of Sussex County.

She was predeceased by her first husband, John D. Conway, in 1960, and second husband, George R. Marcrander, in 1987.

Eileen was a mother to seven children, 12 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. O

ver the years she was a member of so many organizations that to list them all would be impossible.

Due to government restrictions, arrangements for Eileen are private and under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, Franklin, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Vernon VFW, 313 Route 94, Vernon, NJ 07462.