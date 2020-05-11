Eleanor Zukowski of Newton, N.J., passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020, to be with her beloved husband, Chester. She was 89.

Daughter of the late Mathias and Eva Krizovsky, she was born on Feb. 19, 1931, and raised in Franklin, N.J. Eleanor lived in Newton for 50 years, then lived in Toms River, N.J., for 16 years, before retiring to Newton with her husband.

She worked for PNC Bank in Newton for 32 years before her retirement. Eleanor was a former member of the Toms River Bowling League, as well as a former member of a bocce league. She loved to travel, enjoyed cruising, going to the casino and Bingo at St. Joseph. Most especially, Eleanor enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed her special times traveling with her granddaughter, Christine, to her skating competitions.

Eleanor was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Chester Zukowski, on April 1, 2018; brothers, Andrew, Joseph and Edward; and sister, Mary. She is survived by her children, Chester Zukowski Jr. of Andalusia, Pa., Deborah Pandiscia and husband, Michael, of Newton, and Michael Zukowski of Jensen Beach, Fla.; grandchildren, Jeffrey Zukowski and wife, Kristyn, Christine Zukowski, Jennifer Zukowski, Christina Grasso and husband, Jack; and Anne Marie DeForge and husband, Mark; great-grandchildren, Daniel and Samantha DeForge, Nicholas Grasso, and Karina Noelle Zukowski; sister, Margaret Abdow of Verona, N.J.; sister-in-law, Mildred Krizousky of Illinois; as well as her many nieces, nephews and friends.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, Newton.