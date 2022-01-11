After a long illness, Elizabeth (“Betty”) Allen passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.

She was born in 1933 and was a lifelong resident of Franklin, N.J., graduating from Franklin High School and in 1952 marrying Robert Allen from Hamburg, N.J.

Betty was an involved person and was employed with the A&P for many years. She was also a realtor with the Coldwell Banker Schlott in Sparta, N.J. She was a founding member and president of the Franklin Historical Society and served a term on the Franklin Borough Council in the 1990s. She was a Girl Scout leader when the children were younger and a member of Wallkill Women’s Club. She was a member of the EDC (Economic Development Committee) in Franklin Borough.

She loved her town. She and her husband were senior citizens of the year in 2007.

Betty was predeceased by her parents, Elizabeth and John Rapole; sisters Caroline Walters and Marion Kiss; and brothers John, William, Joseph and James Rapole.

She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Robert Allen; her children, Diane Rose (Howard), Patti Clark (Tom), Robert Allen (Marianne) and Jacqueline Accetta; grandchildren, Jonathan, Kevin and Benjamin Rose, Robert Clark and Jessica Bisanzio, Robert and Emily Allen; and four great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends were received on Jan. 4 at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home One Main Street, Franklin. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at Immaculate Conception Church, Franklin, on Jan. 5, with burial services at Immaculate Conception Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Franklin Historical Society P.O. Box 332, Franklin, NJ 07416.