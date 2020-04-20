Elizabeth J. Pluymers of Wantage, N.J., passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020. She was 85.

Born in Wilson, Pa., to the late Jacob and Ellen (Compton) Sipley, Betty lived in Sussex County for most of her life. She was a graduate of Rutgers University.

Betty was and a registered nurse and had been employed by Newton Memorial Hospital before her retirement. She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Sussex.

She was instrumental in the Lead Prevention Program that brought lead awareness to the children and parents about the dangers of lead poisoning around the county. She was a longtime member of the choir, an active member of the Afternoon Women’s Group, and instrumental in their indoor yard sale. She was an ordained Elder and chair of the Outreach Committee, where she started a Health Ministry and prayer Shawl Ministry at church. She also served on two pastor search committees and the church’s 175th anniversary committee. Betty was a member of the Sussex-Wantage Friends of the Library and helped with their book sales, a member of the Sussex-Wantage Over 50 Club, and part of the Sussex County Agricultural Society. She loved her family, her church and the library.

She was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Robert Pluymers Sr., on Dec. 5, 2003.

She is survived by her son, Robert, and his wife, Veronica, of Hamburg, N.J.; brother, Donald Sipley of Canada; sister, Kathleen Merklinger of Wantage, N.J.; granddaughters, Christin, Elicia, and Caroline; and great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Isabelle.

Due to the government health restrictions, funeral services and burial were held privately for the family and a memorial service and celebration of Betty’s life will be held at a later date. Check the Pinkel Funeral Home website (pinkelfuneralhome.com) for updated information.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Sussex, 21 Unionville Avenue, Sussex, NJ 07461.