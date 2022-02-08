Ellen Blesson died on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Care One at Morris in Parsippany. She was 80.

Born in The Bronx, N.Y., on Feb. 19, 1941, she lived in the Cranberry Lake section of Byram Township for 40-plus years before moving to Netcong.

Mrs. Blesson was a processor with Crum & Forster Insurance Co. in Parsippany prior to her retirement.

She was predeceased by her husband, Richard Blesson, in 2011.

She is survived by four children, Edward Blesson, James Blesson, Maureen Blesson-Pita and Patricia Parisi; and her seven grandchildren, Lauren, Jenna, Isabella, Sophia, Nicholas, Christian and Dante.

Services were held privately with interment at Stanhope Union Cemetery.