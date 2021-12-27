Eloise (‘Ellie’) D. Soraci

Eloise D. (“Ellie”) Soraci (nee Durgin) passed away peacefully on Dec. 8, 2021, after a long illness. She was 80.

Born Nov. 2, 1941, in Newark, N.J., Ellie was raised in West Orange, N.J., attending West Orange High School. She raised her sons, Stephen and Michael, and daughter, Lisa Kincaid, in their West Orange home. After retiring, Ellie lived in Hardyston, N.J., and finally Lafayette, N.J.

Ellie was employed in the insurance industry for many years before changing fields to child care due to her love of children. She was an avid tennis player and enjoyed many equestrian events.

Along with her children, Ellie is survived by her husband of 62 years, Thomas; sisters, Linda Garb and Carol Palmere and their families; brother, Gary Durgin and his family; along with many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.

A memorial service is planned for Jan. 8, at 11 a.m. at the Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main St., Branchville, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation or any other Parkinson’s Disease research foundation of your choice.