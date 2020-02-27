Ernest “Ernie” F. Elder, age 82, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at his residence. Born in Wantage to the late Ernest F. Elder, Sr. and Gladys (Terwilliger) Elder, Ernie lived in the Sussex-Wantage area all of his life. He had been a self-employed dairy farmer, an avid hunter and was a lifetime honorary member of the Woods and Waters Sportsmen and Conservation Association. Ernie is survived by his wife of 54 years, Wilma (Trudgen); his son, Randy L. Elder and his wife Valerie Olm of Wantage; his daughters, Lori B. Irvin and her husband Lee of Cary, North Carolina and Sarah L. Elder of Cary, North Carolina; his sisters, Audrey Elder of Unionville, New York and Joyce Hill of Sussex; and four grandchildren, Dylan, Sawyer, RJ, and Grayson.

Memorial services will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Saturday prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. at In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made to the Wantage First Aid Squad, 888 State Route 23, Wantage, New Jersey 07461. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.