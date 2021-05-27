Ernest Losito

Ernest “Ernie” Losito, 85 years of age, passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021.

He was born on April 27, 1936 in Irvington, NJ, to the late Maria (nee Fredella) and the late Antonio Losito.

Ernie proudly served in the US Marines from 1955 to 1958 where he attained the rank of staff sergeant.

He married Henrietta Weil in 1962 and resided in Kearny, NJ, where they built their first home and started their family. In 1998 they built their forever home on the golf course in Oak Ridge, NJ which was his dream.

For many years, Ernie was a Sales and Service Technician at Ace-Walco & Sons in Linden, N.J., until his retirement in 1994.

Ernie was a member of the Golden Age Club of Milton in Oak Ridge, NJ. where he called Bingo every Monday and Wednesday.

In his younger days, he played softball on Sundays and later in life he enjoyed pitch and putt golf.

Ernie enjoyed solving word search puzzles while listening to Frank Sinatra in the background.

He will best be remembered for his love of his family as he enjoyed watching his grandchildren participate in sport activities and his weekly trips to casinos and summer vacations at Wildwood Crest.

Ernie was predeceased by his loving parents Maria and Antonio Losito, and his dear siblings: Rachel Trento, Rose Losito, Nick Losito, Eleanor Ciclincione, Grace Monto, and Vincent Losito.

He is survived by his beloved wife Henrietta of 59 years of marriage; his loving children Robert Losito and his former wife Mary Ellen and Sharon Losito-Graves and her husband Timothy; his cherished grandchildren Kaitlin Marie Losito, Ryan Michael Losito, Richard Lee Bosler, Jr, Amanda Lynn Bosler, Brayden Reece Losito and Ava Elle Graves; and his three adored granddogs: Forest, Timmy, and Luna; his dear siblings: Alfonse Losito, Michael Losito, and Theresa Wallman; as well as many nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

The family received visitors on Thursday, May 27, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a prayer service at 5:30pm during the last half hour of the visitation at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland, NJ 07435 (for GPS use 1 Post Place).

Final disposition will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Ernest’s name to: www.woundedwarriorproject.org or to www.poac.net (Autism Services)

Log onto www.sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com tribute wall to personally post your condolences, memories, photos, and videos, as well as driving directions to the funeral home.