Eugene Sabyan, Jr., 90, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

He was born on Feb. 10, 1930 in Newark, to Madeline (nee Nahay) and Eugene Sabyan, Sr.

Raised in Passaic, New Jersey, eventually residing in the Newfoundland section of West Milford since 1962.

Eugene proudly served in the US Navy from 1948-49 during peace time where he was stationed in the Mediterranean.

Eugene married Olga (nee Lakowitz) in 1957 and raised four sons.

He was employed at William Paterson College (now University) for 20 years as the campus locksmith.

Prior to that he owned and operated Sabyan & Son Locksmith and Gunshop in Passaic, along with his father Eugene Sabyan, Sr.

For many years Eugene coached the West Milford Little League and was a lifelong member of the National Rifle Association.

Eugene is survived by his beloved wife Olga, his four loving sons: Steven Sabyan and his wife Linda of Vernon, Robert Sabyan and his wife Angela of Paramus, Glenn Sabyan and his wife Karen of Wantage, and Eugene Sabyan of Hewitt; and his cherished grandchildren Samantha, Steven Kyle, Giovanna, Haley, Kaitlyn, Nicholas, and Julia.

Visitation took place on Sunday, Feb. 23 from 1-5 p.m. with a prayer service at 4:30 p.m. at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road in Newfoundland.

Memorial donations may be made in Eugen’s name to the West Milford Animal Shelter, P. O. Box 72; Lycosky Drive, West Milford, NJ 07480.