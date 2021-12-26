Eunice Pittenger Spangenberg of Lafayette, N.J., passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at home. She was 72.

Eunice was born on April 9, 1949, to the late Lee R. Pittenger and Minnie M. Dodd. She worked in the dry cleaning industry and distribution of news publication. Eunice loved spending time with her family along with her faithful companion, her dog Billy.

Eunice is survived by her children, Suellen Spangenberg and her fiancé, Robert Miller, and Christina Balbo and her husband, David; her grandchildren, Thomas and Hannah Balbo and her siblings, Judy Hulse, and her husband, Daniel, John Pittenger, and Cindy Pittenger.

Along with her parents, Eunice was predeceased by her husband, Earl Lee Spangenberg; brother Leroy Pittenger; and sister Sherry Dobbs.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 15, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main St., Branchville, N.J. The memorial service will begin at 12 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association (heart.org/aha/donate) or American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (aspca.org/donate).

Arrangements are under the direction of Wood Funeral Home, Branchville, N.J.