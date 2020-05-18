Evelyn DeGroot went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

She was born on April 21, 1930 in Ferwerd, Friesland, the Netherlands to Johannes and Renske VanderWal Drost. In 1962 she immigrated to the United States. She has resided in the Sussex/Wantage, N.J., area most of her life and was a homemaker and a member of the Sussex Christian Reformed Church.

Evelyn married Jack DeGroot on Sept. 17, 1964. He predeceased her on June 25, 2012. Her sister, Renske Talsma, predeceased her in 2018.

She is survived by her son, George (Kathie) DeGroot of Wantage Township, N.J.; daughters, Alice (Anton) Macek of Richmond, Texas, and Doris DeGroot of Wantage Township; and grandchildren, Alissa, Katie, Jack, and Gary.

Due to government restrictions, burial will be private at Clove Cemetery, Wantage Township. Funeral arrangements are by Ferguson Funeral Home, Sussex, N.J.

Memorial donations may be made to Sussex Christian Reformed Church, P.O. Box 745, Sussex, NJ 07461; or Compassionate Care Hospice, 350 Sparta Avenue, Bldg. B, Suite 2, Sparta, NJ 07871; or American Cancer Society, 7 Ridgedale Ave., Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927.