Evelyn Scholtz of Hardyston, N.J., unexpectedly passed away at Newton Medical Center on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. She was 76.

Daughter of the late Frank and Stephanie (Malinkiewcz) Scholtz, she was born in Hackensack, N.J.

She had lived in Cromwell, Conn., before moving to Hardyston, N.J., ten years ago. She loved the Lord and was a parishioner of St. Jude The Apostle Church in Hamburg, N.J.

Evelyn graduated with a bachelors of science from Fairleigh Dickinson and an masters of science in health care administration from The Hartford Graduate Center. Her 40-year career at Hartford Hospital began as a medical technologist in the microbiology lab, director of the Laboratory Training Program in the School of Allied Health, and then retired as the manager of the Microbiology Laboratory.

She was a very compassionate person and firm in her convictions. Her family and friends were always a main focus, and she will be greatly remembered by her loving family, her coworkers, past students, and many dear friends. She had many medical issues, but always stayed helpful and cheerful. May she now rest in peace.

She was predeceased by her nephew and Godchild, Daniel Forrester.

She is survived by her devoted sisters, Arlene Gundersen and her husband, Roger, of Vernon, N.J., and Valerie Ciaburri and her husband, Frank ,of Oak Ridge, N.J.; her loving nieces and nephews, Tammy, Tara, Eric, and Roger Gundersen and Frankie, Michael, and David Ciaburri; 18 grandnieces and nephews; her lifelong friends, Bunny Ferry and Dolores Callagher, residing in Connecticut; and many other close friendships she made over the years.

Due to government health restrictions, private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, Sussex, N.J. The family will hold a memorial in the near future. Check the funeral home website (pinkelfuneralhome.com) for updates.