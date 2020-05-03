Fidel Sevilla Jr. of Vernon, N.J., passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown, N.Y. He was 60.

Born in Manati, Puerto Rico, to the late Fidel Sevilla, Sr. and Olimpia (Natal) Sevilla, Fidel had lived in Clifton, N.J., before moving to Sussex County, N.J., 13 years ago.

He had been employed by Verizon as a technician/splicer in Totowa, N.J., before his retirement. Most recently, he began to work at Coach USA in Paramus, N.J., for the past six months.

Fidel is survived by his wife of 24 years, Daisy; and his two sons, Andrew and Gabriel, at home.

Due to the government health restrictions, private burial services at North Hardyston Cemetery were to be held at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements were made by Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex, N.J.