Fred C. Houghtaling, age 76, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Newton Medical Center. Born in Hamburg to the late Minard and Pearl (Clark) Houghtaling, Fred had lived in Sussex and Hamburg all of his life. Mr. Houghtaling served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era and was a member and Past Commander of the American Legion Post 213 in Sussex. Mr. Houghtaling had been a former member of Hamburg Recreation and he also coached Little League. He had been employed as a glass glazer for Sussex County Glass in Sparta before his retirement. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his loving wife of 39 years, Faye (Howell); three brothers, Charles, Minard and Phillip “Uncle Pete” Houghtaling and two sisters, Vivian Beemer and Betty Johnson. Mr. Houghtaling is survived by his sons, Shawn C. Houghtaling of Hamburg and Shane Houghtaling and his wife Sarah of Sandyston; his daughter, Shannon Nicolai and her husband Scott of Hamburg; his sister, Emma Fetherman of Wantage; and his grandchildren, Kylee, Kameron, Kaiden, Kooper and Kiera Nicolai, Braylen and Ashton Houghtaling and Ryan and Brandon Houghtaling. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Interment will follow at Clove Cemetery in Wantage. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made to American Legion Post 213, P.O. Box 447, Sussex, NJ 07461. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com