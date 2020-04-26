Frederick “Pete” Crawn of Sussex, N.J., passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at the Care One at Madison in Morristown. He was 85.

Born in Augusta, N.J., to the late Raymond and Elizabeth (Vandermark) Crawn, Pete as a lifelong Sussex County resident. An Army veteran, Pete had worked for Sussex Metalcraft as a welder for over 40 years.

Pete was a dedicated member of his community. He was an exempt and charter member of the Pochuck Valley Fire Department and a former member of the Sussex Elks Lodge. He was also honored as Fireman of the Year in 1972.

Pete was well known for his contribution to Sussex County Baseball. In addition to being honored with a professional tryout with both the Brooklyn Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies, he was also inducted to the Sussex County Sports Hall of Fame in 1978, as well as the High Point Hall of Fame.

When Pete wasn’t outside working in his yard his greatest joy was spending time with friends and family, especially his grandchildren, whom he loved and adored. He will best be remembered for his constant humor, friendly personality, and willingness to always lend a helping hand. Whether it be dressing up as Santa Claus on Christmas Eve, or pulling off his favorite April Fool’s Day jokes, he was always looking to make someone laugh or smile. He was loved by all and will be dearly missed by many.

He was predeceased by his sister Nora Cosh.

Pete is survived by his loving wife, Dolores (Moran) Crawn of Sussex; daughters, Pamela Armstrong and husband, Gordon, and Colleen Ragnetti and husband, David, all of Wantage, N.J.; stepdaughters, Dawn Heller and husband, Mark, of Wantage, and Kerry Ludeking and wife, Ashley Patete, of Easton, Pa.; grandchildren, Daniel and Michael Ragnetti, Benjamin and Samuel Armstrong, Lauren Marks, Paige Heller, and Rhyan and Bryn Patete-Ludeking; great-granddaughter, Reagan Marks; brother, Raymond Crawn and his wife, Ethel; sister Winifred Crawn; as well as one niece and one nephew.

Due to government restrictions, arrangements are private and under the direction of Ferguson Funeral Home, Sussex, N.J. A memorial visitation with firemen’s services will be held at a later date. Visit fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com for updates.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pochuck Valley Fire Department.