Frederick Steelman of Vernon, N.J., passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at his residence. He was 77.

Born in Philadelphia, Pa.,to the late Frederick and Mary (Carroll) Steelman, Fred has lived in New Jersey for the past 40 years.

He entered the U.S. Army in 1959 and served during the Vietnam era until he was discharged in 1965. Mr. Steelman had been employed as a manager for Cablevison in Whippany, retiring in 2016.

He was predeceased by his loving wife of 48 years, Kathleen, in 2018; brother David Steelman in 1971; and Godson and nephew, Jason Steelman.

He is survived by his devoted daughter, Lori Anne Murphy, and her significant other, Jay Hughson of Wantage, N.J.; his brother Philip Steelman and his wife, Connie, of McCordsville, Ind.; Goddaughter and niece, Kimberly Holtgrave; and cousins, Dorothea “Cis” Szarko, Kathleen Barry, Harold Snyder, Eileen Voltz, Veronica Miller, and Joanne Maione.

Private cremation services are under the direction of the Pinkel Funeral Home, Sussex, N.J. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made in Frederick’s memory to the Northern New Jersey Veteran Memorial Cemetery, P.O. Box 82, 75 N. Church Road, Sparta, NJ 07871.