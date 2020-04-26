Gary Stewart Schulze of Andover, N.J., passed away at Newton Medical Center on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He was 65.

Son of the late Eugene Frederick and Isabella (Stewart) Schulze, he was born in Darby, Pa. Gary had lived in Pennsylvania, Colorado, and St. John Island in the Virgin Islands before more recently moving to New Jersey. He enjoyed sailing and living life.

Besides his parents, Gary was predeceased by his second wife, Toni, in 2009.

He is survived by his children, Christian, Heather, Karl, and Tyler; his sister, Elizabeth Wichelhaus and her husband, Eric, and his former wife, Missy. Gary will be sadly missed by all his family and friends, including his longtime friend, Carol Leftowitz.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, Sussex, N.J.