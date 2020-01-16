George Alfred Vallone, a resident of Hamburg, N.J., and tireless senior advocate, passed away peacefully on Jan. 14, just shy of his 100th birthday. George is survived by his wife Dixie, with whom he celebrated his 70th wedding anniversary this past November; his sister Jessie Navilio; and his three children - Linda Randall and her husband Bill Randall; George T. Vallone and his wife Christine Vallone; and Carol Vallone and her husband Ed Halsted. George and Dixie also have eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

A son of Italian immigrants, George grew up in Union City NJ. George was proud of his four-year service in the United States Army Signal Corps during World War II where he was attached to Allied Command in Rome, Italy. Following active service, George graduated from New York University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration. With his genuine and diplomatic demeanor, George had a long and successful career in sales and sales management for notable consumer products companies.

Once retired, George dedicated his leadership skills and gregarious personality to further the interests of senior citizens of both Hardyston Township and the County of Sussex. In recognition of his efforts, George received a New Jersey Senate Citation, a General Assembly Citation, and the Sussex County Division of Senior Services Senior Citizen of the Year Award for his “advocacy on the part of all seniors and his spirit of volunteerism” in 2003.

For George’s long-standing dedication and commitment to his community, he was also awarded the Outstanding Senior Citizen for 2004 in the Township of Hardyston, and had May 18, 2004 named in his honor. George’s award was in recognition of his leadership of the Crystal Springs Tax Action Committee dedicated to involvement in the agendas of Hardyston Township, the County of Sussex and the State of New Jersey; as a vocal charter member of the New Jersey Coalition for Property Tax Reform, endorsing the SMART Bill; and as a delegate to the Citizen’s Tax Assembly for the Statewide Coalition for the Public Good, seeking equitable revision of the New Jersey tax structure.