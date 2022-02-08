Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather George J. Sella Jr. passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. He was 93.

George was born on Sept. 29, 1928, in West New York, N.J., to Mrs. Angie Dominiconi and George Sella Sr.

As a child he grew up in Cliffside Park, N.J., and attended Cliffside Park High school where he received much notoriety while playing basketball and football. After graduating high school in 1946, George went on to attend Princeton University where he was captain of the football team in 1950. George continued his love of basketball while at Princeton. It was while playing for the Princeton Tigers football team that he was given the name, “Cyclone Sella”. In 1950 George was drafted to the Chicago Bears, but instead chose to pursue his education at Harvard Business School to further his studies in science. After graduating from Harvard in 1952, he began his profession as a chemical engineer for American Cyanamid in 1950 and retired in 1993 as the CEO.

George married the love of his life, Janet M. Auf Der Heide in 1955 and began raising their family in Princeton, N.J., where they lived and then moved to Basking Ridge and North Carolina before finally settling in Fredon, N.J. George found much joy tending to his garden and greenhouse while riding around in his golf cart in his later years after retirement, and could always be found both at home and around town in his Bronco with a cigar hanging out of his mouth. Some of George’s greatest joys were working in his office well into his 80’s and spending time at the coastline in Harvey Cedars fishing and playing on the beach with his many children and grandchildren. What George held most dear was hosting his Annual Sella Family Egg Hunt at his home for over 40 years. He provided memories for many generations of children.

George is survived by his beloved wife, Janet of 67 years; his dear sister Irene Cundari of Toms River; his children Carlie Sella of Bozeman, Montana, George “Chip” Sella and wife, Donna of Charlotte, N.C., Jaime Sella of Lafayette, N.J., Lorie Sella-Loughbourough and husband, Joe of Newport, R.I., and Michael Sella and wife, Darcy of Montrose, Colo. George was respected and loved immensely by his 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Visitation was held at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, Newton, N.J., on Feb. 4. George was then laid to rest with his parents at a private family ceremony at Fairview Cemetery in Fairview, N.J.

Memorial donations should be sent to Fredon Fire and Rescue (443 Route 94, Newton, NJ 07860) who have been so helpful to the family.