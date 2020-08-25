George T. Wood of Hamburg, N.J., passed away on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Newton Memorial Hospital. He has been a resident of the Homestead Healthcare and Rehabilitation for the past eight years.

He was the son of the late Mary and George Wood of Hamburg.

George graduated with the last class of Hamburg High School in 1962. He was employed in maintenance at North Hardyston Cemetery for some years.

George was an avid baseball fan. In his youth he had the opportunity to see the Brooklyn Dodgers play at Ebbets Field. He also enjoyed fishing in the Walkill River and other lakes and streams of Sussex County. George had a lifelong interest in the weather. He was quick to give the latest weather prediction to anyone who would listen.

He is survived by his sister Marion E. Wood of Hamburg and several cousins from other states.

Graveside services were held at North Hardyston Cemetery on Aug. 22. The Rev. Dick Sharber officiated. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, Franklin, N.J.