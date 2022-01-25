Gladys S. Kintner of Newton, N.J., passed away Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at Newton Medical Center. She was 95.

Gladys was born June 6, 1926, to the late Fred C. Smith and Hazel Stephens. A lifelong Newton resident, she was a graduate of Newton High School class of 1944, and of Wood Business School in NYC in 1945. She was then recruited by the government to work in the Pentagon Building in the Legislative and Liaison Department during World War II. She later had a 50-year career at Dolan & Dolan Law Firm in Newton. She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Newton.

Gladys was predeceased by her husband, Anson R. Kintner; and her brother, Fred C. Smith Jr.

She is survived by her daughters, Deborah L. Bryan and Patricia A. Lantz and her husband, Carl; her son, Anson R Kintner IV and his wife, Lori; her grandchildren, Timothy Bryan and his wife, Meghan, Caitlin Diaz and her husband, John, and Megan Mahfoud and her husband, Mitch; her eight grandchildren; and her feline companions. We are truly blessed to have had her in our lives all these years.

Services are private at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations may be made in Gladys’ memory to Father John’s Animal House, 50 Father John’s Lane, Lafayette, NJ 7848. Arrangements were by Smith-McCracken Funeral Home.