Glen Rusinack, 63, of Vernon, N.J., unexpectedly passed away in the early morning of March 31, 2020. He was 63.

Son of the late Stephen and Gloria Rusinack, he was born Sept. 13, 1956. He grew up in Jersey City before moving to Rockaway Township, where he grew up. He then moved to Vernon and remained there until his passing.

Glen was a hardworking and respected man in his career. He worked in many different auto dealerships throughout the tristate area proving to be dedicated, smart, successful, and valuable to those around him.

Glen was the type of man who was always up for a good household project. He had a love for day trip adventures and fabulous food scavenger hunts. He worked tirelessly to help those around him and dedicated much of his time to nurturing his loved ones. He had an incredible wit and a tremendously silly sense of humor that will truly be missed. He was always trying to make others laugh and smile. Glen was the kind of man to stand up when others couldn’t or wouldn’t.

Glen is survived by his loving wife, Catherine Rusinack; daughter, Brittany Rusinack; stepdaughters, Sheena Covert and Stephanie Wramage; grandchildren, Destiny Covert, Isabella Wramage, Rylee Covert, and Mia Wramage; brother, Mark Rusinack; sisters, Jenifer Columbo and Laura Harlo;s and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In light of the circumstances a celebration of life will be planned and celebrated at a later date. Private burial will be by Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, Vernon (fergusonvernonfuneralhome.com).