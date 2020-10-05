Gloria Catherine Ruby, 91, of Sparta, N.J., passed away on September 28, 2020, at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune, NJ.

She was born in Jersey City, N.J., and lived in Sparta for many years before moving to Wellington Estates in Spring Lake, N.J., three years ago. Gloria was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Church in Sparta.

She is predeceased by her beloved husband James Ruby, her loving son Richard, and beautiful granddaughter Colette. Gloria is survived by her devoted children: Gail Lupo and her husband Chuck; Patricia Gordon and her husband Charlie; Barbara Murray and her husband David; Gloria McDevitt and her husband John; John Ruby and his wife Laura and daughter-in-law Maria Ruby. She is the cherished grandmother of Colette, Kristyn, Meredith, Dana, Jessica, Connor, Gabriel, Micayla, Isabella, Amanda and great grandmother of Cayley, Cira, Lucy, Audrey & Zachary.

A private mass was held for family only at Our Lady of Lake Church on Friday, Oct. 2 at 11 a.m.