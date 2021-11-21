Gregoria O. Young

Gregoria O. (“Olie”) Young of Newton, N.J., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Bristol Glen of Newton, N.J. She was 93.

Daughter of the late Bonafacio Gonzales and Laura Gonzales Orozco, she was born May 25, 1928. Born and raised in Guatemala City, Guatemala, she lived and worked in Puerto Barrios, where she met and married her husband, the late Henry E. Young Sr., who died on Jan. 8, 1994.

Mrs. Young came to the United States, where they decided to start a family. Olie had lived in Jersey City, N.J., and Union, N.J., before settling in Florham Park, N.J., where she resided until moving into Bristol Glen in 2015.

Olie was educated in Guatemala and had a long career in quality control, first with Novartis and later Pfizer Pharmaceutical, where she worked until she retired. A member of the Good Sheperd Lutheran Church Florham Park, N.J., she was also active in the church choir. Olie was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister who enjoyed spending time with her family.

Mrs. Young was predeceased by a son, Richard T. Young; two sisters, Bertha and Amparo; as well as her brother Victor.

She is survived by her daughters Catherine M. Tencza and Kathy Ward; her sons Henry E. Jr. and G. Robert Young; her sister Micela Bayard; several nieces and nephews; her 11 grandchildren as well as her four great-grandchildren, Bethany and Emily Tencza, Layton Kymer and Jace Adamczyk.

Private arrangements and online condolences through Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home, Newton, N.J. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (alziheimers.org).