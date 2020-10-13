Helen M. Benson of Newton, N.J. died at Barnhill Nursing Center surrounded by her family on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. She was 87.

Daughter of the late William C. Wufflers, Sr. and Marilda H. Gould, Helen was born in Ogdensburg, N.J., and spent most of her life in Newton, N.J.

Helen was employed by SCARC of Sussex County as a bus driver, then after retirement she was a member of the Newton Seniors Club.

Helen is survived by her beloved children, James H. Benson Jr. of Middleton, Idaho, Joseph G. Benson of Wantage, N.J., Linda Elston of Augusta, S.C., Katherine G. Hayes of Berwick, Pa., Mary E. Benson of Milford, Pa., and Barbara H. Benson of Killeen, Texas. Helen was the proud grandmother of 19 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her brothers William, John, Joe and Larry; and by grandsons Christopher and Nathan Benson.