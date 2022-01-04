Helen M. Sawruk of Wantage, N.J., passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Morristown Medical Center. She was 54.

Born in Hackensack on April 9, 1967, to the late Sylvester and Ethel (Wilkins) Grieco, Helen lived in Garfield, N.J., before moving to Sussex County 24 years ago. She had been employed by Juki Enterprises in Wayne, N.J., as a data entry clerk.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, John Grieco.

Helen is survived by her loving husband, of 42 years, Matthew; daughter, Sabrina Turner and her husband, Michael, of Wantage; son, Josh Grieco and his wife, Kristine, of Wantage; brothers, Dillman, Christopher, and Angelo Grieco; sisters, Bernice O’Connell, Romana Little, and Carolann Zalewski; grandchildren, Jackson, Lucas, Karson, and Rosalina, who is expected to be born on April 19, 2022.

Visitation and funeral services were held Jan. 5 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, Sussex, N.J. In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial donation in Helen’s memory to help defray funeral and medical expenses at gofund.me/56cc2a38.