Howard L. Messing of Sparta, N.J. (formerly of Wayne, N.J.), passed away on March 31, 2020, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. He was 75.

For the past four years, he fought the disease with dignity and grace, rarely complained, and refused to give up right until the very end.

Howard was one of four children born to William and Sylvia (nee Benes) Messing. He grew up in Lyndhurst, N.J., and graduated from Lyndhurst High School in 1962. In 1964, he met his future wife, Barbara. They married the following year, eventually moving to Wayne, N.J., where they resided for nearly 50 years.

He obtained his real-estate license while working for Norman Scott Realty in Wayne. In the mid-70s he obtained his broker’s license and owned his own real-estate company, Howard-Stephen Associates. A few years later, Howard began his nearly 40-year career in the mortgage industry as a loan officer. He was currently working at AnnieMac Home Mortgage in Fairfield, N.J.

In his spare time, Howard was an avid ham radio operator with over 38,000 followers. His call sign was WA2NHA. He was also an award-winning worldwide ham radio contest operator. He held an Extra Class FCC license, which is the highest designation possible for a ham operator. For over 60 years, he enjoyed remotely talking with other ham operators from all over the world, at all hours of the day and night.

He also took pride in gardening, especially flowers, and could be seen planting many different varieties in his front yard. He also enjoyed buying and selling antiques over the years, often keeping favorite pieces for display throughout his home. Howard’s highlight of each year was vacationing in sunny Aruba with family and friends, which he did for 27 amazing years.

Howard was a kind and generous person. He was a very proud father, and had a wonderfully dry sense of humor. He will be truly missed.

He is predeceased by his parents, William and Sylvia Messing; his sister, Lois Worsley; and his brother, William Messing. Howard is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Messing (nee Pinto); his daughter, Stephanie Messing; sons, Stephen Messing and his wife, Victoria, and their child, Isabella, and Justin Messing; and brother, Wayne Messing of Arizona.

Services will not be held at this time, due to the state mandate. However, at a later date, there will be a get-together to celebrate his life.