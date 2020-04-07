Irene F. Peragine of Vernon, N.J., passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at the Health Center of Bloomingdale. She was 104.

Born in Bayonne, N.J., to the late Michael and Gaetana (Sista) Capozzi, Irene had been a Hackensack resident for many years and moved to Vernon in 1971. She had been a parishioner of St. Francis De Sales RC Church in Vernon. Irene was also active in the Vernon Senior Center, Leisure Club, and the XYZ Club. She worked for the Playboy Club in Vernon until her retirement in 1986.

Predeceased by her husbands, Daniel Peragine in 1976, and Sam Van Gorder in 2003; as well as her brothers, Henry, John, Michael, Carmine, Charlie, Twins Rocco and Carlo Capozzi, she is survived by her sons, Michael D. and his wife Arlene Peragine of Rehoboth Beach, DE, and Daniel M. Peragine of South Hackensack; grandchildren, Brian and wife Gail Peragine of Moor Park, CA, Kevin Peragine and partner, Jennifer of Wayne, Pa., and Noah Peragine and wife, Colleen of Kauai, HI; great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Alyson, Kathryn, Nakoa, Kirin, and Leela Peragine; as well as brothers Vincent and Rocco Capozzi.

Due to government restrictions, arrangements are private and under the direction of the Ferguson—Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon, N.J. 07462. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Francis De Sales RC Church in Vernon. . Online condolences may be offered through fergusonfuneralhomesNJ.com.