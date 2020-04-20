James ("Jim") Trimble of Hopatcong, N.J., passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was 67.

Jim was born on Sept. 25, 1952, in Philadelphia to the late William and the late Elizabeth Trimble.

Jim owned and operated a local excavating company for many years. He was an avid motorcycle rider and a collector of antique tractors, snowmobiles, and other items but most importantly, he loved spending time with his cherished family and many dear friends.

Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Sandy (Meidling); daughter, Jamie Van DeMoere; son, Bill; and his cherished grandchildren, Brian, Victoria, Josilynn, and Teddy.

Due to restrictions, the family is holding services privately at this time. The family will be planning a public celebration of Jim's Life in the future. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements were made by the Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home of Landing, N.J.