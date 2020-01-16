James R. Burrows, age 87 of Montgomery, N.Y. passed away on January 12, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill, N.Y. The son of the late James Willis and Marguerite VanOrden Burrows, he was born on October 10, 1932 in Paterson, NJ. James was married to the late Edith L. Burrows.

James worked as a truck driver for Texaco Oil Co. in Newburgh, N.Y. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. He will be dearly missed.

Survivors include his daughters, Debra “Debbie” Doe and her husband, Andy, of Essex Junction, Vt., Cheryl Russnak and her husband, Patrick, of Montgomery, N.Y., Sandy Carnes and her husband, Wes, of Preston Park, PA; sisters, Ann Clark of Vernon, N.J., Peggy Bennett of Florida; grandchildren, Elliot, Kelsey, James, Taylor, Grace, Will, Whitley and Claire; nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, James was predeceased by his sister, Betty Lorenzo.

A visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, 39 Orchard St. Walden, NY 12586. Services will begin immediately following the visitation at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Wallkill Valley Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in James’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.