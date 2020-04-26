James Wehle of Hopatcong, N.J., passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Care One at Madison Avenue in Morristown, N.J. He was 89.

Son of the late James and Mildred Wehle, he was born in Brooklyn on April 12, 1931.

James served proudly in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He earned his masters degree in electrical engineering from the City College of New York and was employed at Picatinny Arsenal in Rockaway, N.J., before his retirement. Prior to working at Picatinny Arsenal, James worked for Western Electric and RCA.

James enjoyed photography, boating, electronics, astronomy, and woodworking. He also enjoyed playing the guitar and listening to music.

Survivors include his wife, Maria (Klapprodt); and son, Mark Wehle, and his girlfriend, Leslie Neviaser.

Due to the restrictions of "social distancing," the family has chosen to hold James's services privately. A public celebration of James's life will be scheduled in the future. Arrangements were made by Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, Landing, N.J. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.