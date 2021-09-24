Jane Margaret Murrell (nee O’Connor), 77 years old, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Born to John and Maryjane O’Connor in Brooklyn, NY, she had lived in Staten Island, NY vacationing in Highland Lakes, N.J., since 1977 before moving there in 2003.

Jane graduated from St. Peter’s High School in Staten Island and attended Grace Institute in NYC, NY and Staten Island Community College then worked as an administrative assistant in the financial industry for many years starting at W.R. Grace, Paine Webber and retiring from Merrill Lynch. Jane was a parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima RC Church in Highland Lakes, NJ and was an active church member until recently due to illness. A dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother, she loved dogs and especially Sandy, Bailey, and Fiona. Jane was an avid patron of the ballet and enjoyed playing and watching tennis.

Jane is the beloved wife for 57 years of Richard Murrell of Highland Lakes, NJ. Devoted mother of Catherine Ryan and her husband, Gerry of Lynbrook, NY and David Murrell of New York City, NY. Loving grandmother of Conor, Megan, and Devin Ryan all of Lynbrook, NY. Dear sister of Joyce Miller of Staten Island, NY.

The family will receive their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, NJ on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 from 5-8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima RC Church, Highland Lakes, NJ. Cremation is private. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonvernonfuneralhome.com