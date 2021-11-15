Jeremy Hunter Jackson of Wantage, N.J., passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at his residence. He was 18.

Born in Pequannock, N.J., on Dec. 16, 2002, Jeremy grew up in Sussex, N.J., and graduated from High Point Regional High School in June 2021. While in high school, he was a member of the Marching Band and was a PIT Captain. Jeremy had a huge interest in all percussion instruments and also wrote his own music. He was very artistic and spent his spare time drawing and writing poetry and stories. Jeremy enjoyed playing video games and was a member of the video game club.

He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Felix Corcho, in 1991.

Jeremy is survived by his parents, Robert T. Jackson and Claudine G. Corcho; his sister, Brianna Jackson of Sussex; his brother, Joseph Jackson of Lyndhurst; his maternal grandmother, Annis Corcho of Sarasota, Florida; and his paternal grandparents, Robert and Diane Jackson of North Carolina.

Friends may pay their respects to the family on Sunday, Nov. 28, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St., (Route 23), Sussex. Memorial services will immediately follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.