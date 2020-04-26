Joan F. Van Iderstine of Wantage, N.J., passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at her residence after a long illness. She was 86.

Daughter of Sophie and James Mulligan, she was born in The Bronx, N.Y. Joan lived in Little Ferry, N.J., for 36 years before moving to Sussex County 33 years ago. She had been employed as an accountant for Clear Channel Radio in Newton before her retirement.

Joan also had taught ceramics for 34 years at Pleasant Acres Campground. While at the campground, she touched so many lives with her love and all the children called her “grandma” while she was there.

Joan had been a former member of the Little Ferry Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, member and past president of the Little Ferry PTA, a Little Ferry Girl Scout Leader, and was active in fund raising for the American Cancer Society and the Hemophilia Foundation. She was currently a member and past vice-president of the Hardyston Seniors, former member and past treasurer of the Sussex Over 50 Club, and a member of St. Jude’s Senior Group.

She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Walter D. Van Iderstine Sr. in 2007; great-grandson, Jaxson Wilson; sisters, Gladys Brennan and Florence Suess; and brothers, John, Thomas, and Robert Mulligan.

Joan is survived by her son, Walter D. Van Iderstine Jr. and his partner, Jim Warner; daughters, Linda Lenkiewicz and her husband, Edward, and Shirley Keenan and her husband, Jack; grandchildren, Lisa Van Iderstine and her fiance, Peter Domanski, Jennifer D’Arco and her husband, Sal, Kim Tharaldsen and her husband, Anders, Cindy Menzel and her husband, Kris, Billy Van Iderstine and his wife, Jamie, Michael Keenan and his girlfriend, Nicole Start, and Nadine Wilson and her husband, Michael; great-grandchildren, Michael, Mia, Aaron, Thomas, Angelica, Emma, Kristina, Ava, Kayla, Faith, and Jordan; and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends.

Due to the current government health restrictions, private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, Sussex, N.J. A memorial graveside service will be held in the near future at Maple Grove Park Cemetery in Hackensack, N.J. Check the funeral home website for updates: pinkelfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Karen Ann Quinlan Center of Hope Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, N.J. 07860.