Joan M. Blakely of Vernon, N.J., quietly passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Newton Medical Center. She was 78.

Born in East Orange, N.J., to the late George and Mabel (Chapin) Rapp, Joan lived in Denville, N.J., before moving to Vernon 45 years ago.

She was a registered nurse and had been employed by St. Clare’s Hospital in Sussex, N.J., for 35 years and retired upon its closing.

She was an active member of the Glenwood Baptist Church and its choir. She was very talented and loved to bake, knit and crochet.

She is survived by her son, David Blakely, and his girlfriend, Jeanne Lutzkow of Vernon; daughter, Karen VanDyk, and her husband, Peter, of Unionville, N.Y.; grandchildren, Johnathan and his wife, Julia, Blakely of Vernon, Matthew VanDyk of Huguenot, N.Y., and Katie Kinzel and her husband, Preston, and their daughters, Madison and Alyssa, of Sparrowbush, N.Y.; brother, Kenneth Rapp of Morristown, N.Y.; brother-in-law, Allen Blakely and his wife, Joan, of Cumberland, Va.; nephews, Steve Rapp and his wife, Lori, and David Blakely and his wife, April; nieces, Kristen Agens and her husband, Joe, and Kerry Haas and her husband, Gary; and several great nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, James A. Blakely.

Due to government health restrictions, private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, Sussex. A celebration of Joan’s life will be held at Glenwood Baptist Church in the future.